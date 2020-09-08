2 Houston historic neighborhoods earn new designation as cultural districts

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston has a two new cultural districts. The Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) approved the designation of Fifth Ward and Third Ward as two of five official new cultural districts around the state, announced Sept. 3.Also joining the list are the Deep Ellum Cultural District in Dallas, Near Southside Arts in Fort Worth, and Red River Cultural District in Austin. Texas now has 48 designated cultural districts."We are pleased to highlight the wonderful work these districts are already doing to attract visitors to their communities, and to enhance the quality of life in our great state," says Gary Gibbs, executive director of TCA, in a release.For more on this story, visit