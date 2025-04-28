Houston isn't as business friendly as other Texas cities, study finds

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's reputation for being an entrepreneurial and business powerhouse was just snubbed in WalletHub's new list of the "Best Large Cities to Start a Business" in 2025. The Energy Capital of the World only moved up four spots and ranked No. 34 nationwide.

The annual report ranked 100 U.S. cities based on 19 metrics across three main categories: business environment, access to resources, and costs. Factors considered in the report include five-year business survival rates, job growth comparisons from 2019 and 2023, office space affordability, and more.

SEE 2023 REPORT: Houston ranks among best U.S. metros to start a small business, per report

The sunny Florida city of Orlando (No. 1) topped the list as the best large city for starting a business this year.

