Driver shot during possible road rage shooting in east Harris County, deputies say

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a driver was shot near the East Freeway on New Year's Day, according to deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting call at 13899 East Freeway at about 12:25 p.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a man was taken to the hospital after being shot. Gonzalez added that two vehicles that belonged to another person and the man were severely damaged.

Investigators are working to learn whether the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident or if an argument happened beforehand. Gonzalez said the other driver fled in a third vehicle.

One witness told ABC13 that he saw two vehicles that looked like they were racing or fleeing from something down Franke Street.

The witness said the two drivers crashed into trees when they tried to turn right on the feeder road of East Freeway, but ABC13 is working to confirm with deputies what exactly led to the crash.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.