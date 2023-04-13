Witnesses told deputies they saw a man running away after they heard the gunshots overnight. Investigators believe the suspect could live in one of the motels nearby.

Deputies search for shooter after man found dead on I-10 feeder road near Motel 6 in east Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are canvassing motels near Channelview in east Harris County, looking for a killer after a man was found shot to death outside a Motel 6 overnight.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to shots fired on the feeder road in the 16900 block of the I-10 East Freeway around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

That's where deputies found a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Witnesses told deputies they saw a Black man of unknown age and build, wearing a white hoodie and dark-colored pants, running off after they heard gunshots.

Deputies said they don't have many details, but are continuing to search for the suspect.

"At this point, we're just going to be canvassing for witnesses, surveillance video, and following up on additional leads that might come in," Sgt. Sidney Miller said.

Miller said it's possible the suspect and victim knew each other. Investigators also believe the shooter could live in one of the motels near the shooting scene.

If you know anything about what happened, you're encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.

