Have a drink while you walk your dog at this new East End spot

By
If you're looking for something to do while staying safe in this pandemic, there's a new spot in the East End and you might recognize the owner, too!

The East End Backyard on 1105 Sampson St. is celebrating its grand opening on Oct. 9, 2020.

The place is on a 20,000 square foot patio and has a 3,500 square foot dog park.

The owner is former Houston Dynamo star, Brian Ching. He also owns Pitch 25 Beer Park in EADO and used crowdsourcing to fund his new venture.

"There's a huge pent-up demand for people to just get out," Ching explained. "There's it's been really tough mentally for a lot of people just to be kind of cramped up at home."

East End Backyard takes up an entire block of Sampson Street.

Ching said he and other entrepreneurs were working to open more places in the area.

There are food trucks on-site, so the business is allowed to operate under current COVID-19 regulations in Harris County.

