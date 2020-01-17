abc13 plus eado

EaDo Bike Co. wants Houston drivers to enjoy city and ride more

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Desmond Bitner and Nathan Marquez said opening a bike shop in east downtown was only the first goal they wanted to accomplish in their new community.

"I think the first thing we need to address is we need to stop thinking of alternative transportation as alternative transportation," said Bitner with EaDo Bike Co.

The EaDo Bike Co. opened three years ago vowing to make the east downtown area more bike friendly through community events.



"Seeing more and more people show up for the rides as the time goes by, all that stuff is super rewarding," said the bike shop's owner Nathan Marquez. "If there is more people on bikes, the world is going to be a better place."

EaDo Bike Co. is located at 912 Saint Charles St.



