Actress Jane Fonda walks with Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo at rally ahead of early voting

Ahead of early voting in Texas, hundreds of people were inspired to ensure their voices were heard at Emancipation Park on Saturday afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As early voting nears for Texans, hundreds of people were inspired to ensure their voices were heard at Emancipation Park on Saturday afternoon.

The League of Women Voters 'Early Voting Rally' brought out several people who were already registered to vote but wanted to assure they make it to the polls.

Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda came to the park in Houston's East End to support Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo days ahead of early voting for general and special elections, ABC13's partner the Houston Chronicle reported.

"I thank you for helping to elect this brave, tiny little woman," Fonda said in front of over 50 Hidalgo supporters.

The crowd was full of people passionate about getting out to vote, not for any particular candidate or party.

The organization's president responsible for the rally discussed the importance of having this rally before early voting starts.

"We should actually get people excited about going to the polls and voting in this upcoming midterm elections because democracy is on the ballot," League of Women Voters Houston President Annie Johnson Benifield said.

"There are so many exciting things that are happening, and communities of color, as well as communities at large, need to be involved in the decision-making process that takes place in our county and our state."

The window to register to vote has closed.

Early voting will begin on Monday, Oct. 24, with Election Day on Nov. 8.

SEE ALSO: