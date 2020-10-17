Harris County seeing another record shattering early voter turnout on 5th day

Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins said more than 50,000 voters cast their ballots early Saturday, with more lining up hours before the polls are set to close.
"It's another record shattering day for Harris County as opposed to any presidential year, and we're excited that so many Texans are coming out to have their voices heard at the poll," Hollins said.
Pablo Eisner brought his entire family out while he and his wife exercised their right to vote at the Rice University polling location.
"For us, this is a really important day," Eisner said. "We can have an impact on the politics we look at every day, and this is our little way of saying 'This is our opinion and make it count.'"
Eisner said it took maybe five minutes to vote from start to finish.
Harris County has seen more than half a million voters over the past four days.
In Galveston County, Judge Mark Henry signed an executive order on Friday stating poll workers will be fined $1,000 for turning away maskless voters. Henry also revealed he was turned away for not wearing a mask, and that he refused to wear one when asked.
Hollins said Harris County has not experienced a similar issue like in Galveston County, and do not anticipate to.
"We're supporting every voters right to cast their ballots," Hollins said. But we are grateful that 99% of voters are coming in wearing their mask. This has not been a significant issue for us, and we're thankful to all the Harris County residents and voters for following that protocol."
Hollins also said the Harris County Clerk's Office has received positive reviews from voters about the drive-thru and curbside voting locations.
"Folks who are committed to voter suppression are not giving up," Hollins said. "They are trying everything they can to throw obstacles in the way of the voters, to confuse voters, and ultimately make it less likely that you are going to make your voice heard at the polls, but we're going to protect your right to vote at every turn. We're going to make it easier for you and we're going to give you all the information that you need."
