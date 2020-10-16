Politics

Galveston Co. orders poll workers not to turn away maskless voters

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston County is prepared to enforce a $1,000 fine against poll workers who turn away voters who don't have a mask on.

On Friday, County Judge Mark Henry signed an executive order aimed at "protecting the fundamental right of voting access in Galveston County."

According to Henry, he signed the order after several people arrived at polls only to be turned away because they weren't wearing a face covering.

Henry also revealed he was turned away for not wearing a mask and that he refused to wear one when asked.

"The right to vote is a fundamental right of every eligible voter and is essential to our democracy," the county stated. "Voter suppression and voter intimidation will not be condoned in Galveston County for any reason."

