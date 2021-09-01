Suspect in shooting death of NOLA officer at Houston restaurant held without bond, judge rules

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10980887" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News was the only Houston news outlet to capture the arrests of the two men accused of shooting and killing New Orleans police Det. Everett Briscoe. Those scenes are in the video above.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 21-year-old man accused of taking part in a shooting that killed an off-duty New Orleans police officer and another man will be held in jail with no bond, a court ruled.This comes just hours after 43-year-oldwas confirmed to have died as a result of his injuries following the Aug. 21 shooting at Grotto Restaurant on Westheimer Road that also killed 41-year-old Everett Briscoe.According to Houston police, Riculfy was pronounced dead on Tuesday, spending 10 days fighting for his life.Anthony Jenkins appeared in a Houston courtroom Wednesday, where a judge ruled he will be held with no bond for the previous case he was out for, according to attorney Anthony Osso. The judge is holding Jenkins on no bond as a result of him violating his previous bond conditions, Osso explained.On Monday, Jenkins and another suspect, Frederick Jackson, separately appeared before a judge a couple of days after Houston police announced their arrests in the case.During Jenkins' appearance earlier in the week, charging documents read in court stated the 21-year-old identified himself as the getaway driver.According to the documents, Jenkins told investigators that the 19-year-old Jackson and a third suspect committed the armed robbery that led to the shots.Police said they are still seeking a third person in the incident, but they consider the individual a person of interest.Jackson and Jenkins were charged with capital murder and attempted murder counts, the latter of which is expected to be upgraded.In the immediate aftermath of the suspects' arrests last week, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Jackson and Jenkins were out on bond at the time of the shooting. She even speculated that the pair was committing robberies specifically targeted at victims with luxury property to raise bond money for a friend.Ogg went on to hint at seeking the death penalty in the case.Like Jenkins, Jackson is due in court Thursday for a bond hearing.