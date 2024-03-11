Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton says he's in remission for Hodgkin's lymphoma

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton says he is in remission after being diagnosed with late-stage Hodgkin lymphoma.

Horton stepped away from the team late last year for what he called a "personal health matter" before revealing his condition Monday.

The 23-year-old said he was diagnosed with the disease of the lymph nodes on Dec. 1.

"Through God's grace, I'm blessed to say that I'm currently in remission! I am grateful for the love from my family and friends, and support from the Texans organization and my doctors," he said in a statement. "My next objective is to complete my treatments, then get back to playing the game that I love. Thank you for your prayers and support as I continue this journey."

Horton was a fourth-round pick in last year's draft after playing collegiately at both New Mexico and TCU.

He appeared in 10 games last season and had 13 tackles, two quarterback hits, and recovered a fumble. Horton had a season-high three tackles in a 21-16 win over Arizona last season.

Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton (92) during an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Houston. AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

