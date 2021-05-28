car crash

Wild Midtown crash could be start of dangerous Memorial Day weekend

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Wild Midtown crash begins Memorial Day weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wild crash involving a possible drunk driver could be just the start of a dangerous Memorial Day weekend.

The wreck happened around 2 a.m. Friday when police say a Ford Mustang heading southbound on Smith Street collided with an SUV going eastbound on Elgin.

The SUV rolled over and landed on top of the Mustang.

Two people in the SUV were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the Mustang was taken into custody and is being tested to see if he was driving drunk.

The Memorial Day weekend is often deadly due to drunk drivers.

The National Safety Council predicts 415 people will die on U.S. roads during the 3-day weekend.

Each year, there are about 10% more alcohol-related fatalities during the Memorial Day weekend when compared to the yearly average.

Memorial Day weekend in 2019 saw more than 350 alcohol-related crashes in Texas. The holiday is typically a no-refusal weekend, meaning if the police suspect you have been drinking and you refuse a field sobriety test, they will get a judge to issue a warrant to draw blood.

SEE ALSO: Houston drivers could see extra delays ahead of Memorial Day weekend
EMBED More News Videos

INRIX, a location-based data company, predicts the longest delays could happen Thursday and Friday as holiday travel rebounds.



Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmidtowncar crashdwicrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
I-10 reopens more than 3 hours after pedestrian hit and killed
Woman killed in fiery 3-vehicle crash on W. Gulf Bank
Teen victim tried to flee from shooter before crashing car, HCSO says
Family honors 20-year-old killed by drunk driver in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News