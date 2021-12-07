Houston Astros

Astros manager Dusty Baker recognized by Baseball America after post-scandal World Series berth

Astros and Baker agreed to a new deal after the manager fell short in his pursuit of his first World Series title.
EMBED <>More Videos

Astros manager Dusty Baker agrees to new 1-year deal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dusty Baker missed out on winning a drought-busting World Series title as well as the 2021 season's American League Manager of the Year, which is awarded by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

So, the Manager of the Year for Major League Baseball is a worthy consolation for the Houston Astros' skipper.

Baseball America, the publication behind the prestigious award, recognized the 72-year-old who became the third manager in the club's history to get the honor. Larry Dierker in 1998 and AJ Hinch in 2017 were the other Astros dugout leaders to win.

SEE ALSO: Dusty Baker's life as a renaissance man has helped guide World Series run

While Baker's achievements in 2021 saw him lead the Astros to a third AL pennant in five years, Baseball America singled out the legendary manager's role in stabilizing a club that had been rocked with a reputation-shattering sign stealing scandal.

"Leading the sport's most loathed team requires a remarkable touch. Baker possesses it," wrote Houston Chronicle's Astros beat writer, Chandler Rome, who penned the award announcement for Baseball America.

Rome continued, "He injected respectability into a franchise that squandered it in scandal. Baker walked into a wonderful situation on the field. His most impressive work arrived off of it."

You can read Chandler Rome's full write-up on Baker's award-winning season on Baseball America's website.

Baker, who was hired before the 2020 season, has a .586 winning percentage in his two seasons managing the Astros. He led the 2021 squad to a 95-67 record, the AL West Division title, and a World Series berth that made Baker the first MLB manager to lead teams to the championship series from both AL and National League.

The Astros rewarded Baker with a new contract heading into the 2022 season.

Editor's note: The video above is from the post-World Series announcement of Baker's new deal with the Astros.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbscandalhouston astrosbaseball
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
Report: MLB payrolls drop 4% to 2015 levels
Justin Verlander's two-year, $50 million deal with Houston Astros a...
Carlos Correa and wife Daniella share photo of newborn son
The Houston Astros name turns 57 years old
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News