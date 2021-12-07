Astros manager Dusty Baker recognized by Baseball America after post-scandal World Series berth

Dusty Baker has been named the 2021 @BaseballAmerica Manager of the Year.



Congrats, Dusty! pic.twitter.com/5FX3O5Wn9n — Houston Astros (@astros) December 7, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dusty Baker missed out on winning a drought-busting World Series title as well as the 2021 season's American League Manager of the Year, which is awarded by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.So, the Manager of the Year for Major League Baseball is a worthy consolation for the Houston Astros' skipper.Baseball America, the publication behind the prestigious award, recognized the 72-year-old who became the third manager in the club's history to get the honor. Larry Dierker in 1998 and AJ Hinch in 2017 were the other Astros dugout leaders to win.While Baker's achievements in 2021 saw him lead the Astros to a third AL pennant in five years, Baseball America singled out the legendary manager's role in stabilizing a club that had been rocked with a reputation-shattering sign stealing scandal."Leading the sport's most loathed team requires a remarkable touch. Baker possesses it," wrote Houston Chronicle's Astros beat writer, Chandler Rome, who penned the award announcement for Baseball America.Rome continued, "He injected respectability into a franchise that squandered it in scandal. Baker walked into a wonderful situation on the field. His most impressive work arrived off of it."Baker, who was hired before the 2020 season, has a .586 winning percentage in his two seasons managing the Astros. He led the 2021 squad to a 95-67 record, the AL West Division title, and a World Series berth that made Baker the first MLB manager to lead teams to the championship series from both AL and National League.Thewith a new contract heading into the 2022 season.