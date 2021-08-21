Motorcyclist dies after W. Houston crash involving possible drunk driver

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning in a crash involving a driver suspected of driving under the influence in west Houston.It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 6 near the Westheimer exit.A driver believed to have been under the influence was attempting to make a U-turn in the road when the motorcyclist crashed into the vehicle, according to Houston police.The motorcyclist died at the scene.The driver involved was not injured in the crash. Charges are pending in the case.There was no immediate word on the victim's identity.