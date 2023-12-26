WATCH LIVE

Mama duck helps police rescue ducklings from storm drain in League City

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 3:20PM
Pictures obtained by ABC13 shows officers getting in and scooping out the ducklings.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- League City police teamed up to rescue a mama duck who lost 11 ducklings in a storm drain.

Pictures obtained by ABC13 show officers getting in and scooping out the ducklings.

The family was reunited and they waddled away.

