Bald eagles stuck in family's front yard while fighting over food rescued, Tomball PD says

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple of fighting bald eagles caused quite a scene in Tomball on Tuesday.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

The Tomball Police Department shared photos on Facebook after responding to the call of the two battling birds.

Officers said the eagles got stuck together in a family's front yard while fighting over what appeared to be a scrap of food.

The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife advised first responders to put a blanket over the birds to calm them down.

But by the time the officers and the firefighters got ready to do that, the birds had already set themselves free.

The police department described the situation as "De-escalation at its finest!"

SEE ALSO: Bald eagle rescued from fishing line at Sargent ranch