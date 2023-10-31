WATCH LIVE

Bald eagles stuck in family's front yard while fighting over food rescued, Tomball PD says

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 10:10PM
TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple of fighting bald eagles caused quite a scene in Tomball on Tuesday.

The Tomball Police Department shared photos on Facebook after responding to the call of the two battling birds.

Officers said the eagles got stuck together in a family's front yard while fighting over what appeared to be a scrap of food.

The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife advised first responders to put a blanket over the birds to calm them down.

But by the time the officers and the firefighters got ready to do that, the birds had already set themselves free.

The police department described the situation as "De-escalation at its finest!"

