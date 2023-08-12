Alleged intoxicated driver going the wrong way hits deputy in NE Houston, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An alleged intoxicated driver is facing charges after authorities say he caused a vehicle crash with a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy overnight.

The crash happened in the 9400 block of East Sam Houston Pkwy North on Friday night near Tidwell.

According to HCSO, the driver, identified as Jose Valdez, 26, was spotted by Deputy Howard going in the wrong direction. That is when officials said Howard then reportedly positioned his car on the right side of the lane, likely saving others, seconds before the crash happened.

According to deputies, the officer was not seriously injured, but was taken to the hospital for precaution. Valdez was also transported to a hospital, with a non-life threatening injury.

Valdez will be charged with an intoxication assault against a peace officer. He also reportedly has two prior convictions for DWI, according to HCSO.