Drugs from veterinary practice used to rape teens: Lawsuit

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Santa Fe veterinarian accused of raping two teens at a Louisiana casino allegedly used medication from his practice to incapacitate the victims, a lawsuit revealed.
In documents obtained by ABC13 Eyewitness News, Todd Glover allegedly provided drinks containing medication to a "Jenny Doe" and two other minors. The lawsuit alleges the victims were then unconscious and that Glover "proceeded to engage in nonconsensual sexual acts with Jenny Doe."
Last month, Texas Rangers raided Glover's veterinarian office in connection with the reported incident at the Coushatta Casino Resort on Dec. 1.
State troopers and investigators with the Texas State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners joined the Rangers at the Animal Hospital of Santa Fe.
Glover was charged in January for rape and battery.
The veterinarian denied the rape allegations through his attorney, Paul Darrow, who spoke with ABC13 Eyewitness News in January.
Troopers said the raid on Glover's hospital was part of an investigation by the state board.
Glover's license was suspended by the board in January as a result of the allegations against him.
