Driver shot in face brings dying passenger to LBJ Hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead and another is being treated after showing up to the emergency room at LBJ Hospital with a gunshot wound, police say.Officers say the two victims arrived at the hospital early Tuesday asking for help.According to Houston Police Detective K. Fregia, it appears that the victims were shot while in the vehicle. Bullet holes can be seen in the side of the truck.Police say the driver came inside and informed hospital staff that they needed help as quickly as possible.The driver, who was shot in the face, is being treated. The passenger has died. Police aren't sure if the victim died before arriving at the hospital.The victims' identities have not been released. They are described only as being in their mid-20s to 30s.Police say the driver is expected to survive. They need to interview him to determine what happened.