OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Driver shot and killed after Pasadena officer stops vehicle

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's T.J. Parker reports from Pasadena where an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop led to a driver's death.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A driver was shot and killed Wednesday night after the person took off from an officer during a traffic stop in Pasadena.

According to police, the stop was made around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Jana Lane and Pine Street.

The officer was conducting traffic enforcement in the area when he saw the motorist drive through a stop sign. The officer then attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off on foot.

A chase took place and some sort of struggle happened, police said. Reports of shots fired went over the radio, and the driver was wounded. Police said the person later died.

The officer was not injured in the incident. An investigation is underway into what exactly happened when the shots were fired.

Police said the officer involved is a 20-year veteran of the department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingBaytown
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Father in shock after deputies shoot and kill teen son
DPS trooper shoots and kills Wingstop robbery suspect
Man wrapped in American flag shot and killed by police
2 on the run after deputy trades gunfire in San Jacinto Co.
More officer involved shooting
Top Stories
Mom of church abuse accuser not too hopeful in clergy list
Uber rider blames dishonest driver over $80 charge on $3 fare
Adrian Peterson used belt on son 4 years after NFL ban: Report
METRO bus camera captures shooting that paralyzed man
Teen with rare skin disease moves in to new 'smart home'
Get your taxi or rideshare paid for on Thanksgiving eve
Stranger with long gun seen confronting neighbor's son
Phony security officers take off with costly truck part
Show More
Dating app rape suspect accused of sexually assaulting teen
Thief hauls away couple's post-retirement food truck
Amazon glitch exposes customer user names, email addresses
New Waverly firefighters returning from California wildfires
Brother arrested after family of 4 killed in mansion fire
More News