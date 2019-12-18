METRO bus driver injured when bus with employees crashes into pole

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person was injured when a METRO bus carrying 24 employees crashed into a pole in downtown Houston.

Police tell ABC13 the crash happened around 11 a.m. at Commerce and Fannin when the bus was headed to the Fallbrook METRO facility.

Authorities say the bus driver was injured during the incident. At this time, the extent of the driver's injuries are unknown.

An investigation is underway to find what caused the bus to crash into the pole.

