HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were injured Friday afternoon when a METRO bus slammed into a building.According to Houston police, the incident happened at 2:25 p.m. in the 2200 block of Clinton Drive in east Houston.METRO stated another vehicle ran into the bus. The bus then lost control, slamming into the building.The bus driver was one of three people injured. Their conditions were not immediately available.