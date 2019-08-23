2 injured when METRO bus crashes into transit center in Bellaire

By
BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were injured after a METRO driver lost control of a bus Thursday night, according to a spokeswoman.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. at the Bellaire Transit Center.

A spokeswoman for METRO did not know if the victims were waiting for the bus or getting off when they were hit. She did not have their conditions but said they were both transported to the hospital.

The Bellaire center was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, according to METRO.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbellairemetroaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
BOTCHED RAID: Former HPD officer charged with murder
HPD DRUG RAID TIMELINE: Before the raid to now
Soaking storms roll in from the Gulf today
3 dead and 2 wounded at separate scenes in SE Houston
JH-Town Weekend 2019 kicks off: Celebs, comedy and softball
Doctors find venomous brown recluse spider inside woman's ear
3 toxic school supplies to avoid
Show More
Houston to welcome India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas
Bonnie & Clyde in Conroe: Where the doomed duo used to hang out
Dad hits the streets in search of daughter's accused molester
D23 2019 Expo: Fans get a preview of new Avengers Campus
More TOP STORIES News