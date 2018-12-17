Driver of stolen vehicle shot while trying to get away, then crashes

Harris County Homicide Detectives are investigating a scene after shots were reported

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A driver was injured when gunfire erupted outside an apartment complex in northwest Harris County.

Precinct 4 deputy constables were called to the 14000 block of Ella Road on Monday night.

A driver in a stolen vehicle lost control and then crashed after being shot, deputy constables said.

The constable's office confirmed on Twitter that the stolen vehicle was involved in a wreck, and had been used in an aggravated robbery.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
