A driver was injured when gunfire erupted outside an apartment complex in northwest Harris County.Precinct 4 deputy constables were called to the 14000 block of Ella Road on Monday night.A driver in a stolen vehicle lost control and then crashed after being shot, deputy constables said.The constable's office confirmed on Twitter that the stolen vehicle was involved in a wreck, and had been used in an aggravated robbery.The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.