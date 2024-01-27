Officers find body inside crashed, burned truck that fell from connector ramp on Highway 59

One person has died after a pickup truck lost control and flipped over on the 59 connector ramp and caught fire, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police confirmed one person has died after a pickup truck drove off a connector ramp and caught fire on the Eastex Freeway.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Highway 59 and Interstate 610.

Police said the driver of the Dodge Ram was traveling west on 610 and took the exit ramp to head north on 59 when they somehow lost control as they turned.

The car flipped over the edge, landed on the street below, and began to spark, causing a fire.

Officials arrived on the scene and discovered the driver's body.

The victim has yet to be identified.

Police said they do believe the crash involved only one vehicle.