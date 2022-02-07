'For him to walk away alive is pretty outrageous': Driver slams into studio and flees in another car

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was captured on surveillance video speeding on Spencer Highway in South Houston before slamming into a dance studio.Nearly 20 seconds later and a white car picks up the suspect, who slowly walked into his backseat, and then they drove off."Look at the damage. He went all the way through the building," Jessica Galvan, the owner of J-Productions LLC J-Dance Company, said. "There is debris all the way on the opposite side of the lobby, and for him to walk away alive is pretty outrageous."The crash happened at 4:30 a.m., so there were no dancers in the studio, which Galvan is thankful for. Most of their hard-earned trophies were destroyed in the crash."We literally have a gazillion trophies that are just shattered," Galvan said. "We have trophy cases that are just shattered. It's heartbreaking. They worked hard for these trophies. It's a symbol of our dedication and they're gone."The dancers have a winter recital weeks away, which was originally postponed due to COVID-19, but they are not letting this set-back get in the way."They are still dancing their little hearts out," Galvan said. "This just isn't my home, it's a home lot of kids."The driver's car was towed from the studio, so Galvan hopes the license plates will help police track down the person responsible.ABC13 has reached out to the City of South Houston Police Department but have not heard back.