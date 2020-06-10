Houston musical acts rock out at new Minute Maid Park drive-in music festival

HOUSTON, Texas -- If necessity is the mother of invention, an ambitious plan to bring a drive-in music festival to the Minute Maid Park parking lot fits the bill.
Metamorphosis is a new multiple stage, multi-act festival set for Saturday, June 13 between 7 and 11 p.m. It will draw on multi-channel headphone technology made popular by silent disco events in which the attendee can select which performance to listen to at any given time. The makeshift festival grounds will allow for 350 vehicles configured between three stages.
Houston's live music scene has been stirring over the last few weeks as Governor Greg Abbott eases COVID-19 restrictions. Axelrad Beer Garden broke ground by hosting a drive-in rooftop concert last month. Other live music venues took the plunge by opening to limited capacity. Now, a group of local acts will band together to host their own event in Lot C of the empty Astros' home field.
Tickets start at $50 per vehicle or $25 a person. Check in starts at 5:30 pm.
