Antone's Po' Boys to bring new Dr. Hotez sandwich to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Antone's Famous Po' Boys is bringingin collaboration with Dr. Peter Hotez.Hotez-chair of Tropical Pediatrics at Texas Children's Hospital, co-director of Texas Children's Center for Vaccine Development, and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine-collaborated with Antone's Executive Chef Alex Padilla to create "The Dr. Hotez One World" Banh Mi, which will launch on Antone's' menu March 1 and remain available until the end of May."I'm excited to have the opportunity to work with Antone's and Chef Alex Padilla on this project and thrilled to be honored for our vaccine development, policy and advocacy activities at Texas Children's and Baylor," Hotez said in a Feb. 25 news release. "It's been a privilege to represent our City of Houston and State of Texas in educating the American people about this horrible pandemic, while working to dismantle and debunk widespread anti-science disinformation."The sandwich will consist of thinly sliced marinated beef on house-baked French bread with pickled carrots, cucumber, daikon radish, papaya, a roasted garlic-sambal aioli, and fresh jalapeño for $8.95.Antone's Famous Po' Boys will donate 50% of proceeds from the sales of the sandwich to support the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development.