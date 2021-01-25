Charge dropped against Harris County Public Health doctor accused of stealing COVID-19 vaccine doses

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges against a doctor accused of stealing a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine have been dropped.Records show no probable cause was found in the case of Harris County Public Health worker Dr. Hasan Gokal.The district attorney's office told ABC13 the district attorney has the option to take this case to a grand jury. So far, a final decision has not been made.In light of the news, Gokal's attorney, Paul Doyle, sent the following statement:According to previous records, Gokal was accused of stealing the vial that contained nine doses while working at the county vaccination site at Lyndsay Lyons Park in Humble on Dec. 29.A week later, Gokal told a fellow Harris County Public Health employee, who then reported him to supervisors. Mishandling a vaccine can result in a loss of government funding to the county, according to Harris County Public Health officials, who first investigated the matter resulting in Gokal's termination.Gokal had been one of the faces of Harris County Public Health during the pandemic, featured in videos and on townhall panels.According to online records, he is in good standing with the Texas Medical Board and has practiced medicine for 21 years, including nine years in Texas.