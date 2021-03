Dr. Grenita Lathan announces she's leaving HISD after more than 3 years as interim superintendent

EMBED >More News Videos Here's a look at HISD's superintendents over the past 20 years.

EMBED >More News Videos A day after Dr. Grenita Lathan was passed over for the permanent superintendent job, two HISD trustees explained what will come next as a nationwide headhunt starts.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Independent School District Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan announced Monday morning that she would be leaving the district to pursue a new journey across the country.In a statement on Twitter, Lathan announced that she accepted "an opportunity to make a positive impact in the Springfield (Missouri) Public School District."She went on to say she will remain interim superintendent at HISD for the remainder of the 2020- 2021 school year. Her new position in Missouri starts on July 1, 2021."The students, teachers, principals, staff, parents, and community of HISD are close to my heart, and I leave knowing they are resilient and stronger together," the statement reads. "Their light will keep shining through, and they will continue to be known for their innovation and success."The school board voted 6 to 3 in November 2020 not to name Lathan permanent superintendent. At the time, trustees said the search to find someone to permanently fill the position could last six to nine months.