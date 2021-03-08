Dr. Grenita Lathan announces she's leaving HISD after more than 3 years as interim superintendent

In a statement on Twitter, Lathan announced that she accepted "an opportunity to make a positive impact in the Springfield (Missouri) Public School District."
She went on to say she will remain interim superintendent at HISD for the remainder of the 2020- 2021 school year. Her new position in Missouri starts on July 1, 2021.
"The students, teachers, principals, staff, parents, and community of HISD are close to my heart, and I leave knowing they are resilient and stronger together," the statement reads. "Their light will keep shining through, and they will continue to be known for their innovation and success."
HISD Board of Education President Patricia Allen released the following statement:
"As president of the HISD Board of Education, I would like to thank Dr. Lathan for her many years of service to the students of the Houston Independent School District - especially for her leadership as interim superintendent since March 2018. From moving numerous HISD campuses out of improvement required status to her strong leadership during several major weather events and a global pandemic, she has truly been a beacon for our students, staff, and families. We wish her well."
The school board voted 6 to 3 in November 2020 not to name Lathan permanent superintendent.
At the time, trustees said the search to find someone to permanently fill the position could last six to nine months.
