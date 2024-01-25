DPS trooper involved in shooting during narcotics investigation at QuikTrip near I-45: Conroe PD

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway on Thursday afternoon following a shooting involving a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in Conroe, according to police.

The shooting happened at a QuikTrip gas station on 1224 Wilson Road and IH-45 at around 10:30 a.m.

According to DPS, troopers with the Criminal Investigation Division were conducting a narcotics investigation when the shooting occurred.

Officials said the suspect, described as a 35-year-old white man, was shot.

First responders performed life-saving measures, and he was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe in stable condition.

ABC13 cameras on scene captured a black car with several bullet holes in the front windshield and the driver's side window.

There were no other injuries, according to officials.

DPS says the investigation will be handled by the Texas Rangers and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

This is a developing story. ABC13 has a crew at the scene working to get additional information that will be brought and updated on our later newscasts.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.