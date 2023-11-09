Police believe the deadly shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people. At some point during the fight, a woman reportedly pulled out a handgun and fired two shots.

Woman sought after argument between strangers led to deadly shooting downtown, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a woman accused of pulling a gun on a group of strangers during an argument in downtown Houston, killing a man.

Houston police responded to a shooting call next to the Four Seasons Hotel on Austin Street, near the intersection with Lamar Street, around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. The intersection is about a block away from Discovery Green.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the deadly shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people who don't appear to know each other.

At some point during the fight, a woman pulled out a handgun and fired two shots, according to HPD.

Police said the victim was out with a larger group of family and friends, but when he was shot, he was with just one other person.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, HPD said.

"It appears to be a female, pulls out a handgun and discharges twice, striking the young man in the chest area," Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said of the surveillance video.

The woman and another man ran from the scene after the shooting, police said. Investigators did not release a description of the suspects.

