Officers stop driver a block from Minute Maid Park, find another person shot inside, HPD says

An ABC13 camera captured a sedan with its doors open and blood on the inside as police looked into what they believed to be one of three connected scenes Friday evening.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting investigation got underway Friday evening just a block away from Minute Maid Park.

Capitol at Crawford remained closed later in the night due to the ongoing investigation, although the shots were believed to have been fired elsewhere.

Houston police told ABC13 they believe two men were shot in an incident that started in the 2000 block of Rothwell at about 6 p.m.

That's about five minutes away from Minute Maid Park.

Police described one of the victims as a man in his 40s who had gunshot wounds to both legs.

He took himself to a nearby hospital.

The investigation took place near the ballpark because a black BMW was pulled over for running a red light on Capitol near Incarnate Word Academy.

Police discovered the man inside that car had been shot in his torso, hands, and both arms.

He's believed to be in his 30s and was taken to a hospital by EMS.

The driver of the car told police he was trying to help the gunshot victim, but also said he may have fired some shots.

"We're trying to figure out exactly what he means by that," Lt. R. Wilkins of the Houston Police Department said. "It takes time to get to the truth."

According to authorities, weapons were recovered at the scene.

