Suspect accused of shooting 3 officers now facing federal charges, court records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspect accused of opening fire and injuring three Houston police officers now is facing federal charges.

Roland Caballero is charged with possession of a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.

After a standoff that ended with Caballero under arrest and shot in the neck, on Friday investigators searched the home on Lockwood where he had been holed up.

"A safety sweep was conducted on the residence and officers observed additional weapons and a 3-D printer," according to court documents.

No court date has been scheduled.

Two of the three officers shot are now out of the hospital, recovering at home, according to police.

Caballero has multiple prior charges in Harris County, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Roland Caballero's prior Harris County mugshots from 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.



Houston police and Houston fire officials were seen rummaging through evidence at the home in the 1800 block of Lockwood, where the suspect was barricaded.

The house was in bad condition. All of the windows had been busted out and there was even a large hole in the side, seemingly from officers' attempts to get to the suspect during the standoff.



At one point, fire officials could be seen using tools to break open what appeared to be a gun safe.

Investigators were bagging evidence at the scene.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the 2100 block of McGowen Street. According to police, they are actively searching for the suspect involved who fled the scene.



ABC13's Ted Oberg analyzed the shooting and the possible weapon used in the incident. We learned from HPD that the pistol Caballero used may have had a small switch added. Because of this, it turned his ordinary Glock handgun, which fires one bullet every time the trigger is pulled, into a machine gun.

According to evidence recovered from investigators, more than 80 shots were fired.

The injured officers were identified as 35-year-old Officer Gadson, 32-year-old Officer Hayden, and 28-year-old Officer Alvarez.

In an update Friday morning, HPD said Officers Gadson and Hayden have both been released from the hospital. Officer Alvarez is still hospitalized but is in stable condition, police said.



"I want everybody, all our leaders, no more excuses, everybody take an active role and get intentional and do whatever you can do to fight gun violence," Finner said during a briefing Thursday evening. "It's not a difficult thing."

Finner's call for action comes as this is the second shooting involving law enforcement in the Houston area within a week. Within the same week, Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Corporal Charles Galloway was shot and killed in an ambush attack while conducting a traffic stop.

Tres policías de Houston fueron hospitalizados después de que fueron heridos cuando estaban siguiendo a un sospechoso. En el video de arriba, las autoridades explican más sobre lo



What started as a response to a disturbance call turned into a terrifying scene, when the suspect led officers on two chases through Houston and shot at police twice.

