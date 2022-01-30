Suspect accused of shooting 3 officers now facing federal charges, court records show

Roland Caballero is charged with possession of a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.
After a standoff that ended with Caballero under arrest and shot in the neck, on Friday investigators searched the home on Lockwood where he had been holed up.
"A safety sweep was conducted on the residence and officers observed additional weapons and a 3-D printer," according to court documents.
No court date has been scheduled.
Two of the three officers shot are now out of the hospital, recovering at home, according to police.
Caballero has multiple prior charges in Harris County, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Houston police and Houston fire officials were seen rummaging through evidence at the home in the 1800 block of Lockwood, where the suspect was barricaded.
The house was in bad condition. All of the windows had been busted out and there was even a large hole in the side, seemingly from officers' attempts to get to the suspect during the standoff.
HAPPENING NOW: Houston fire is at the home where a shootout suspect barricaded himself before getting arrested.
Fire fighters pulled out some machinery and are opening up what might be a gun safe. We watched investigators pull out some items and bag them up as evidence pic.twitter.com/WR992cPFub
At one point, fire officials could be seen using tools to break open what appeared to be a gun safe.
Investigators were bagging evidence at the scene.
ABC13's Ted Oberg analyzed the shooting and the possible weapon used in the incident. We learned from HPD that the pistol Caballero used may have had a small switch added. Because of this, it turned his ordinary Glock handgun, which fires one bullet every time the trigger is pulled, into a machine gun.
According to evidence recovered from investigators, more than 80 shots were fired.
The injured officers were identified as 35-year-old Officer Gadson, 32-year-old Officer Hayden, and 28-year-old Officer Alvarez.
In an update Friday morning, HPD said Officers Gadson and Hayden have both been released from the hospital. Officer Alvarez is still hospitalized but is in stable condition, police said.
UPDATE: Great news to report that Officers Gadson and Hayden have been released from the hospital.
Officer Alvarez remains hospitalized in stable condition.
The 3 officers were shot on Thursday afternoon (Jan 27) in the 2500 block of Hutchins St.
"I want everybody, all our leaders, no more excuses, everybody take an active role and get intentional and do whatever you can do to fight gun violence," Finner said during a briefing Thursday evening. "It's not a difficult thing."
Finner's call for action comes as this is the second shooting involving law enforcement in the Houston area within a week. Within the same week, Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Corporal Charles Galloway was shot and killed in an ambush attack while conducting a traffic stop.
