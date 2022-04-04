american idol

Exclusive interview with Houston's American Idol contestant Douglas Mills Jr.

By
Exclusive: Houston's American Idol contestant Douglas Mills Jr.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been a dream come true for Kinder High School's Douglas Mills Jr., who still can't believe he's competing on America Idol.

"I'm feeling overwhelmed (and) excited," said the Performing and Visual Arts student. "It's just out of this world, really."

In ABC13's first one-on-one interview with Douglas since his nationally televised singing debut, the high school senior admits he still gets nervous during the suspenseful moments, even if he knows his name will be called to make it through the episode.

"It's like my heart is in my stomach, just hearing the music," Douglas said. "I'm just like, what's going to happen?"

Douglas said he's simply blown away by his talented competitors.

"There's a lot of talent in this competition, and it's amazing and intimidating to be part of that because when it's the end of the day, sometimes we'll go down to the lobby or the pool area and we'll sit outside, and we'll just start playing and singing," said Douglas.

Douglas said he is thankful for all his Houston supporters and those across the country as he tries to fulfill his dream of becoming the next America Idol.

