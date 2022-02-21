Houston police investigate after 2 adults found dead on McDuffie Street

Central officers and Homicide investigators are at 4000 McDuffie. Adult male and female are deceased at the location. Investigation underway, no known threat to the public. 202 pic.twitter.com/REAxfmUOGm — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were found Monday afternoon in Montrose.The call came in to police as a double DOA just before 1:30 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of McDuffie Street where they discovered the two adults dead.There's no immediate word on the cause of death for the pair, but police tweeted that there's no known threat to the public.The investigation is ongoing.