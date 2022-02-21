death investigation

Houston police investigate after 2 adults found dead on McDuffie Street

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were found Monday afternoon in Montrose.

The call came in to police as a double DOA just before 1:30 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of McDuffie Street where they discovered the two adults dead.

There's no immediate word on the cause of death for the pair, but police tweeted that there's no known threat to the public.



The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montrosedouble homicidedead bodydeath investigation
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Family that died in CA mountains made desperate plea for help
Daughter charged for murdering her mother in west Harris County
Daughter named suspect in mom's death in west Harris Co., sheriff says
18-year-old's reported suicide now being investigated as hit-and-run
TOP STORIES
Family of robbery victim charged with death of 9-year-old speaks out
'Our hearts are heavy': Spring Branch married educators killed in SA
Officer fires gun while serving felony warrant, HPD says
With 'limited manpower' thousands of wanted felons are on the streets
17-year-old dies from injuries 1 week after Katy park stabbing
Third Ward neighbors say crime at 'crisis and tipping point'
UN Security Council holds emergency meeting tonight on Ukraine crisis
Show More
Mother killed after getting out of vehicle following minor crash
Father suffocates son then kills himself in W. Houston, HPD says
From the 80s to the 40s...another big cold front on the way
2 popular Old Town Spring businesses damaged in overnight fire
Reward increased to $250K in case of missing San Antonio child
More TOP STORIES News