HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly four years after being arrested, a former Harris County deputy pleads guilty for possession of child pornography on Friday.

On March 29, 2018 Donald Dehnert faced three felony charges of possession of child pornography.

The 50-year-old appeared before a judge on Friday morning where he pleaded guilty to those charges.

Prosecutors say Dehnert admitted to having child pornography on a flash drive that was found while investigators searched Dehnert's home in Kingwood. He said he deleted the images, but forensics investigators were able to retrieve them.

The flash drive had photos of nude children under two years old and a girl who appeared to be between six and eight years old. One image showed the girl appearing to perform a sexual act.

"The warrant was based on an online undercover investigation where the defendant solicited sex with the undercover officer's 5- and 11-year-old daughters. The defendant was read his statutory warnings and agreed to speak with the officers. During the interview, he admitted to engaging in the chat," said the prosecutor in 2018.

The investigating agencies included the Grand Prairie Police Department, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Texas Rangers and the Harris County Sheriff's Office in partnership with the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Dehnert is expected in court Monday morning.

Dehnert joined the Harris County Sheriff's Office in 1992 and has been relieved of duty, according to the sheriff's office.

