SWAT responding to domestic violence suspect barricaded in Spring neighborhood

SWAT & CNT on scene of a Domestic Violence incident with a barricaded subject in the 27000 block of Augusta View Dr in Spring, Texas. PIO enroute to the scene. There is no threat to the public. Please avoid the area by finding alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/GSDKkfMliy — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) January 20, 2022

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A domestic violence suspect is barricaded in a home in the Spring area, deputies said.Montgomery County sheriff's deputies and SWAT officers responded to a home in the 2700 block of Augusta View Drive around 6 a.m. Thursday.Deputies said there is no threat to the public, but they are asking people to avoid the area.An ABC13 photographer in the neighborhood said the SWAT negotiator and media team were keeping people far from the home. Armed officers were barricading the area.