swat

SWAT responding to domestic violence suspect barricaded in Spring neighborhood

EMBED <>More Videos

SWAT responding to domestic violence suspect barricaded in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A domestic violence suspect is barricaded in a home in the Spring area, deputies said.

Montgomery County sheriff's deputies and SWAT officers responded to a home in the 2700 block of Augusta View Drive around 6 a.m. Thursday.



Deputies said there is no threat to the public, but they are asking people to avoid the area.

An ABC13 photographer in the neighborhood said the SWAT negotiator and media team were keeping people far from the home. Armed officers were barricading the area.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this post for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countyspringbarricaded manbarricadeswatdomestic violence
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SWAT
Mother and 5-year-old safe after hours-long SWAT standoff
10-year-old called 911 before SWAT standoff in N. Houston, police say
N. Houston neighbor accused of firing 3 shots into child's bedroom
HPD SWAT officer mistakenly leaves loaded rifle in Fiesta parking lot
TOP STORIES
How do Harris County judges set bond? Legal expert explains
Man in wheelchair hit by HPD cruiser while crossing street
Winter returns after tonight's cold front passes
Mom infected with COVID while pregnant with 6th child and later dies
Baytown detective followed onto Highway 146 and shot at by 3 men
Severe weather threat sparks anxiety for homeowners hit by tornado
City council member proposes 'sanctuary city for unborn' ordinance
Show More
27-year-old accused of killing 19-year-old in Whataburger parking lot
By the numbers: Stats that tell story of Biden's first year
Supply chain issues are affecting Texans' voter registration
'Tsunami of evictions coming' in Harris Co. as federal funds' run out
Former HPD Chief Art Acevedo sues city of Miami after public firing
More TOP STORIES News