Man shot by his sister during argument near Pearland, Harris County deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man wounded in south Harris County was shot by his sister, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened around 6:20 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Fellows Road near the intersection of SH-288 and the Beltway, close to Pearland.

Investigators described it as a domestic violence disturbance between the two adult siblings, but it was unclear what exactly the argument was about.

The man was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery, the sheriff said. He is expected to survive.

The woman was taken into custody, HCSO said.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this post for updates.

