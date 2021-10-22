domestic violence

Harris County tow truck drivers step up to help domestic violence victims

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tow truck drivers across the Houston area are known for helping drivers in need of help on the side of the road. Now, they're stepping up to assist those who face much bigger problems than disabled vehicles.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office has partnered with Houston wrecker drivers to form a program called "Tow Away From Domestic Violence."

Tow trucks across Houston will have a special decal displayed that lets victims know they can get the help they need if they're experiencing domestic violence.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said his deputies and the drivers will have victim's ready kits on hand to help people restart their life and get out of dangerous situations.

The kits include hotel and food vouchers, clothing and free legal assistance.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic or sexual violence, call the 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline at 713-528-2121.
