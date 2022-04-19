Galveston beachgoer comforted stranded baby dolphin before it died, rescue group says

The video above is from a previous report.
Last week, another dolphin was found in Quintana Beach and was reportedly pushed back to the sea, where authorities said beachgoers attempted to ride the sick animal. The dolphin was further harassed by a crowd of people on the beach, according to TMMSN. The animal died before rescuers arrived at the scene.
The woman in Galveston called the TMMSN rescue team, where they gave her guidance on what to do next.
She did not push the young, exhausted dolphin back out to sea, where it likely would have struggled to swim and breathe.
The woman ensured the dolphin could easily breathe by keeping its body upright to avoid water entering the waterhole.
She kept the dolphin's skin cool and wet so that it didn't overheat without petting or pulling at its fins and stayed with the dolphin until TMMSN professionals arrived.
Thanks to the woman who found it, the baby dolphin died as comfortably as possible without unnecessary added stressors during its final hour, TMMSN said.
The Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network said if a live dolphin or whale is stranded in Texas, do not push the animal back to sea and do not attempt to interact with the animal. Instead, you are urged to call 1-800-9-MAMMAL.
