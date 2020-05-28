Baby dolphin who was rescued from Louisiana being nursed back to health in Galveston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A dolphin found stranded on a beach in Louisiana is now being cared for in Galveston.The Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network is giving the young bottlenose dolphin around-the-clock treatment after he was found severely sunburned and very weak.Marine staff named the dolphin Trooper because he's been "such a trooper" throughout the entire process.Officials said volunteers and staff have been observing the dolphin 24-hours a day to ensure he receives a special formula every two to three hours."The little calf has already been through a tough ordeal in his short life and he still has a long journey in order to grow, recover from his severe burns, and return to health," TMMSN's statement read.To stay updated on the dolphin's recovery, you can check out TMMSN's Facebook page.