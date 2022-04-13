Dolphin dies after being found stranded on Quintana Beach and harassed by beach goers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A stranded dolphin died Tuesday in Quintana Beach and was reportedly pushed back to sea where authorities said beachgoers attempted to ride the sick animal.
The dolphin was further harassed by a crowd of people on the beach, according to Texas Marine Stranding Network. The animal died before rescuers arrived at the scene.
Experts said that this type of harassment causes stress to wild dolphins and may also cause harm to people who interact with them.
This type of harassment is also illegal. Those who interact can be fined or even receive jail time.
The Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network said if a live dolphin or whale is stranded in Texas, do not push the animal back to sea and do not attempt to interact with the animal. Instead, you are urged to call 1-800-9MAMMAL.
