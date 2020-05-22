Fugitive hid from deputies in doghouse of Clear Lake home

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- A wanted fugitive was arrested Friday morning after trying to escape deputies by hiding in the doghouse of a Clear Lake area home.According to the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office, a deputy was observing a home as part of an investigation for stolen items in the 800 block of Halewood Drive in the Meadowgreen subdivision.The deputy saw 31-year-old Keith Golden II at the home. The deputy found Golden had several felony warrants and a parole violation.The constable's office said Golden was seen getting into a vehicle, but he noticed the deputy watching him, prompting him to drive away.He took off in a what was later identified as a stolen white Dodge Ram pickup truck.After a brief chase, the original deputy called for backup while he followed Golden's truck through the neighborhood. Golden then stopped and took off on foot.K9 units quickly arrived in the area and found him hiding in a neighbors doghouse between and air conditioner and a fence.The constable's office said Golden has been charged with several felonies, including evading arrest and possession of methamphetamines.Deputies involved in the pursuit returned to the neighborhood hours after the arrest to repair a fence that was damaged while catching Golden.