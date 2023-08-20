Investigators searching for who is responsible for beating, burning dog to death in Fifth Ward: HPD

The Houston Police Department is searching for who is responsible for burning a dog alive while being on a leash in the city's Fifth Ward.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for who is responsible for burning and beating a dog, resulting in its death on Saturday in the city's Fifth Ward, according to officials.

Officials say the Houston Police Department and BARC were called out to the Kashmere Gardens off 610 North on Friday regarding a harmed dog at around 4 a.m. Friday.

According to the police, the owners called law enforcement after someone saw the dog, Lucky, on a leash, being burned alive. Officials extinguished the fire and transported the dog to the Houston Humane Society.

The dog suffered severe burns to his mouth and had severe bruising consistent with intentional blunt-force trauma, according to the Houston Humane Society. Officials say the abrasions are compatible with the dog trying to escape the suspect.

According to officials at HHS, whoever committed the act used an accelerant.

The Houston Humane Society updated the dog's condition and said he was on IV and fluids but died on Saturday due to organ failure and burn shock.

The Houston Humane Society and the Houston Police Department are looking into who could be responsible and are asking the public for any information regarding the case.