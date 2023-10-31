Emails obtained by 13 Investigates shows how close Houston got to landing a theme park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Mayor Sylvester Turner leaves office, his vision to bring back a theme park during his term appears unlikely, but industry experts believe it won't be much longer until Houston gets a theme park.

'I still see ghosts': The memories of Astroworld are still fresh in Houstonians minds nearly 20 years after it closed

The Texas Cyclone, Greezed Lightnin', and Excalibur were names that brought laughs, screams, and tears to Houstonians for years. Then, suddenly, nearly 20 years ago, they were gone.

"I still see ghosts when I drive by," an Astroworld collector, Todd Nelkin, said. "It's getting less and less. When I drive by, if I close my eyes, I can see the Cyclone."

Some of his collected items are from a place he once loved. The joy is now only found in a stuffed animal, bobblehead, and mug because the theme park has been gone for 18 years.

"The demise of Astroworld is like Houston's own Kennedy assassination," Nelkin explained. "Everyone has a different theory."

Why did Astroworld close? Some blame crime, others the increased property values after NRG Stadium was built or the theme park's own financial issues.

Whatever the reason, one thing hasn't changed. Houston doesn't have a theme park.

"It would be great," parent Ryan Russell said. "It would be really nice not to have to drive to Dallas or San Antonio to take my kid to a theme park."

"It's kind of sad," Kelly Duhon, a parent, said. "I mean, Houston is huge. We should have one."

'We need another major attraction': 13 Investigates obtained emails showing how close Houston got to getting another theme park, and how much it could've cost taxpayers

It appears Houston almost did get another theme park.

Turner vowed to deliver a new attraction four years ago while on stage at a Travis Scott concert.

"We're going to bring another theme park back to the city," Turner said on stage.

Months later, Turner posted on social media that a company was interested in creating a theme park. An announcement he said was coming. It never did.

13 investigates requested the mayor's emails to look into what happened. In July 2019, an email from a Visit Houston marketing staff member to the mayor's team talked about a potential developer.

"The purpose of the call is to see if Houston is looking to add a major attraction. Meaning if this is a billion-dollar project, which is the number I have mentioned by Herschend, would the city be interested in exploring a partnership? I have been told that the company's investment would be in the neighborhood of $300-500 million," the email read.

Turner responded by saying, "Very high interest. Priority." ABC13 reached out to the developer, Herschend, but didn't hear back.

In February 2020, right before the pandemic, Turner sent an email that read, "I have decided to name the Theme Park Task Force the end of the week. Orlando has a population of about 250,000 people but receives 75 million visitors a year. We need another major attraction."

A city staffer replied, "Hershend (Dollywood) signed a real estate deal with Cushman (Dave Cook) for seeking sites and related real estate services. Of course, the task force could also work with other producers."

New theme parks are being developed outside of southeast Texas, but industry experts believe eventually, one will come to Houston

"It's shocking to me that Houston still does not have a theme park," Christopher Penney said.

Penney is an associate professor at the University of North Texas business school, but he also studies theme parks.

"It is the largest metropolitan area in the U.S. that lacks a theme park," Penney explained. "It's just a matter of time before someone takes a chance and builds a theme park in Houston."

Attractions that are once again being developed. This year, a $2 billion theme park, American Heartland, was announced in Oklahoma. In the Dallas area, in Frisco, city leaders unveiled a new Universal Studios-type theme park aimed at younger kids.

ABC13 asked Universal why it chose Frisco over Houston, but didn't hear back.

However, on its website, Universal says north Texas is one of the fastest growing areas, and Frisco has had success attracting businesses. Frisco said it's spending more than $200 million on infrastructure near the proposed site.

Experts said Houston may need to offer incentives.

"You could make the argument that luring in a major theme park is very similar to luring in a major sports franchise," Penney explained. "The Houston Texans is a similar story where you bring in so much tourism dollars to the city."

The mayor's office responds to 13 investigates about why the mayor's priority of getting a theme park never came to fruition

13 Investigates requested an interview with Turner about a theme park. Eyewitness News also sent a number of questions, including if the mayor wanted to spend $500 million of taxpayer money to be a partner with the developer on its 2019 proposal of a $1 billion theme park.

A spokesperson sent ABC13 the following statement:

"Mayor Turner was in the process of identifying people and asking them to serve on the amusement park task force when the pandemic hit Houston and required more of his attention as he prioritized the community's health and safety by establishing testing and vaccination sites. While members of his administration continued to hold discussions with potential investors, the mayor remained focused on successfully reducing crime, increasing the number of police officers, building more affordable housing, improving neighborhood parks, and leading the City through seven federally declared disasters in eight years. The Houston First Corporation has continued outreach, but prospects must be secured, and the mayor's administration never stopped trying to find a suitable investor. Mayor Turner hopes the idea will come to fruition in the future and supports those who wish to carry the mantle of bringing another amusement park to Houston."

Here's how current mayoral candidates feel about the idea of bringing a theme park back to Houston

ABC13 reached out to several Houston mayoral candidates about the idea of a theme park being a priority. U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee did not respond.

A statement from John Whitmire said, "Yes, a new theme park would be nice, but before theme parks, I will prioritize public safety, infrastructure, and our finances."

Gilbert Garcia sent a statement that said, "Growing up in Corpus Christi, Houston was the big city to us. We spent many vacations here in Houston and would regularly go to Astroworld. I remember the shows, funnel cakes, and rides like Texas Cyclone and Greased Lightning, and I remember concerts like Joe Walsh/Glen Fry and Starship. If elected mayor, I would work tirelessly to bring a major theme park to Houston for future families to enjoy."

MJ Khan sent a statement that said, "A theme park will be one of my priorities. After we lost Astroworld, we do not have a sizable theme park for Houstonians to enjoy. Our kids and families need a public theme park."

Dr. Jackie Christie sent ABC13 a statement, "We'd love to have an amusement park for Houstonians and visitors to enjoy, but it's not our first priority. Our first priority is balancing the city's checkbook so we have a surplus and can hire 500 more police officers to ensure the citizens' safety and security."

Lee Kaplan sent a statement regarding a theme park that said, "Crime is rampant in our city, and it's too bad the current mayor hasn't addressed that. As a small businessman with decades of executive experience, I will make difficult budget decisions, and I won't make unfulfilled political promises. We need to fund the basic needs of the city first: more police protection to combat crime, improving our infrastructure, preventing future flooding, and making sure the trash is picked up in every neighborhood. These will be my top priorities as Mayor."

