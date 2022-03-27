DJ shot inside bar received medical aid from nurses visiting from New York area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A night out on the town turned dangerous at a club in the Alief area after a DJ got shot while on the job early Sunday morning, according to police.Police said they were called at about 3:30 a.m. to a bar on Bissonnet Street and Dairy Ashford Road.The security guard who was working reportedly could not identify the shooter because so many people stormed out of the club at once after the shot was fired.Investigators said nurses, who were at the club visiting from the New York area, helped provide medical aid to the DJ until first responders arrived.Police said the DJ was shot in the stomach, but they are not sure if he was the intended target."We don't know if it was intentional. It's kind of up in the air right now. Whether the suspect was inside the entire time, or he had just entered. It was pretty packed at the time when it happened, and the music was going on. We don't know," said LT. Ignacio Izaguirre.The DJ was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive.A suspect has not yet been identified.