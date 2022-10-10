DJ shoots man after fight breaks out at sports bar in north Harris County, deputies say

Deputies said the fight continued onto the parking lot when a DJ working at the bar grabbed his gun, went outside, and shot one of the men multiple times.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for a DJ who they say is accused of shooting a man during a bar fight in north Harris County Sunday night.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said at about 10:30 p.m., a fight broke out between two men at Jalisco Sports Bar on 9501 Airline Drive.

The DJ and the other man in the altercation reportedly fled the scene.

Officials said the victim is in the hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies said they are now looking for the DJ.