Magic of Storytelling: Take a 'shelfie' to help a child in need

But, too many children don't have books of their own - at home and at school - and that makes it hard for them to read, learn and succeed.
Disney and ABC are donating up to one million books to children in need through their partnership with First Book, and you can help by grabbing your phone and a story you love.
Now through March 31, you can post a shelfie (selfie with a book or book shelf) to celebrate the Magic of Storytelling! For every post on Twitter or Instagram with #MagicOfStorytelling, Disney will donate a new book to First Book.
Go to MagicOfStorytelling.com to learn more.
Disney Magic of Storytelling brings 5,000 books to Houston kids
How to get free books and resources
Need access to new books and educational resources at your school or organization? First Book can help connect you to the books you need, including titles by Disney Publishing Worldwide, for free or at low cost.
First Book doesn't just help schools. If you are a shelter, clinic, library, museum, military family support program, faith-based organization, early childhood program, or out-of-school time program, you may be eligible to receive assistance.
Click here to register with First Book
You can sign up for First Book if a person works at or represents the following organizations/programs:
- Head Start
- Title I or Title I eligible School
- USDA Food and Nutrition Program
- Federally Qualified Health Center
- Title VII recipient
- Military family support program
- Library with an E-rate of 90
- A program primarily serving children with disabilities
- A program where at least 70% of children come from low-income families
Click here if you have more questions about First Book.