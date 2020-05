Magic of Storytelling: Take a 'shelfie' to help a child in need

EMBED >More News Videos Kids at Neff Early Learning Center were treated to free books this Halloween at the sixth annual Disney Magic of Storytelling Book Distribution.

Head Start

Title I or Title I eligible School

USDA Food and Nutrition Program

Federally Qualified Health Center

Title VII recipient

Military family support program

Library with an E-rate of 90

A program primarily serving children with disabilities

A program where at least 70% of children come from low-income families

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- At ABC13, we believe that readers are leaders and that the Magic of Storytelling can really take you places.But, too many children don't have books of their own - at home and at school - and that makes it hard for them to read, learn and succeed.Disney and ABC are donating up to one million books to children in need through their partnership with, and you can help by grabbing your phone and a story you love.Now through March 31, you can post a shelfie (selfie with a book or book shelf) to celebrate the Magic of Storytelling! For every post on Twitter or Instagram with #MagicOfStorytelling, Disney will donate a new book to First Book.Go to MagicOfStorytelling.com to learn more.Need access to new books and educational resources at your school or organization? First Book can help connect you to the books you need, including titles by Disney Publishing Worldwide, for free or at low cost.First Book doesn't just help schools. If you are a shelter, clinic, library, museum, military family support program, faith-based organization, early childhood program, or out-of-school time program, you may be eligible to receive assistance.You can sign up for First Book if a person works at or represents the following organizations/programs: