Disney Magic of Storytelling brings 5,000 books to Houston kids

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Candy can get any kid excited but when books do the same for students, it's a win-win situation.Kids at Neff Early Learning Center were treated to free books this Halloween at the sixth annual Disney Magic of Storytelling Book Distribution.Five thousand books were available for kids to take home.For some children, it was their first time taking home a book they could actually keep."The book distribution actually allows our families to build libraries, and they're so proud of that. It helps to build the literacy skills of each of our families," Santrice Jones with Neff Early Learning Center said.The book distribution was a big success at the learning center, and an even bigger success at home.